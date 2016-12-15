Mexime sets sights on claiming Mbeya City scalp

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Kagera. Kagera Sugar is planning a fast out approach to the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League, which kicks off this weekend.

The Mecky Mexime-coached side visit Mbeya City on Saturday for the match that will be played at the Sokoine Stadium.

Mexime told The Citizen yesterday that his players were in the right frame of mind heading into the second round, boasting that they would maximum points at Mbeya City backyard.

“We have bolstered the squad considerably and the players have gone through rigorous training, so I am optimistic that we will hit the ground running,” said Mexime.

“We want the three points at stake on Saturday. Mbeya City are a good side, but we want to stun them at their backyard.”

Kagera Sugar occupy the fourth place in the 16-team league table with 24 points. They are nine points adrift of leaders Simba and five above their Saturday’s opponents.

For his part, Mbeya City head coach Kina Phiri said they were also well prepared for Kagera Sugar and warned them to expect a tough evening.

“We are aware of a threat they pose, but Mbeya City have so far prepared very well for the every match in the second leg,” said the Malawian tactician.

“I know they have signed some experienced players, some of them were here. But the bottom-line is they will be playing on our home pitch where we rarely lose matches, so I am looking forward to a well contested match.”

Mbeya City manager Geofrey Katepa echoed Phiri’s remarks, adding that, the team was ready for the challenge by 100 per cent.

“The team has been arduously training for more over a fortnight. The coaches have done a great job and the Mbeya City community doesn’t have to worry,” he said.