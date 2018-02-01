Miller, Pandya gear up for NRC season opener

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Thirteen top drivers, including Gerard Miller and Dharam Pandya, will compete in this year’s National Rally Championship (NRC) in Tanga, it has been revealed.

To spice up the rally scheduled for March 3 to 4 in Tanga, elite drivers from Kenya will also compete in the championship, according to the organisers.

Organised by Tanga Motor Sports club (TMSC), the rally will cover 300 kilometres.

TMRC vice chairman Awadh Bafadhil told The Citizen yesterday that title-holder Miller and Pandya, who finished first runner in last year’s edition, are now busy, fine-tuning ahead of the rally.

He named other drivers who confirmed their participation as Randeep Birdi, Gurpal Sandhu, Harinder Deera, Samir “Shanto”Nahdi and Ahmed Huwel.

Also on the list are Jamil Khan, Ajminder Dhani, Neema Daudi, Hassan Ramzan, David Mosha, Jayant Shah and Himid Mbatta.

Bafadhil said the first stage of the rally billed to tough but exciting will take place from Pongwe to Mkanyageni area in Tanga.

“Motor rally is one of the best entertaining outdoor sports. We, therefore, hope that fans and Tanga residents will enjoy watching drivers in spectacular actions,” he said.

He said staging the event in Tanga is aimed at giving residents in the region real excitement of the wheeling business.

Miller and his bitter rival Pandya, who are main contestants, are expected to stage a showdown that will likely last to next season.

“Fans should expect a mouth-watering rally because it will feature top drivers in the country,” he said.

He appealed to institutions and individuals for sponsorship, saying they want to make the event a success. Last year’s event was sponsored by Mkwabi Super Market.

Meanwhile, Jabu Maalim has been elected new Mzizima Motor Sports Club chairman.

Maalim garnered 15 votes to beat former club boss Hidaya Kamanga in the election held at Upanga Club last weekend.

Dharam Pandya was elected club vice chairman after collecting 17 votes to beat Dunstan Charles, who managed two votes.