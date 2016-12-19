Minister pledges funds, insists on change of paradigm

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Karatu. The government is pondering an allocation of funds that will help athletes train and participate in major international championships smoothly.

Speaking at the 15th edition of Karatu Sports Festival (KSF), the minister for of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, said they would propose the allocation of the money at the next Bunge’s budget session.

The minister said the government will also look for other financial sources to ensure that the athletes get first treatment ahead of the forthcoming championships.

Tanzania is expected to field its athletes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia, the 2019 All Africa Games planned for Cape Verde and the 2020 Olympic Games, which will take place in Japan.

“We no longer want to see our athletes suffering when they prepare to represent the country in various events. We must have a reliable source of funds that will be catering for our teams’ preparations,” said the minister.

Nnauye added that to ensure that Tanzania produces young competent athletes; he has formed a special committee that comprises members from his ministry, ministry of education and local government to ensure that talents are identified and groomed from the inter-primary (Umitashumta) and inter-secondary (Umisseta) school games.

“In the previous primary and secondary schools games, we had no tendency of nurturing the best young athletes. They were simply abandoned after the tournaments end. However, we have paradigm shift now,” he said.