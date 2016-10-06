Mkude’s red card rescinded, ref in the soup

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC must be in celebratory mood following a decision by the Tanzania Mainland Premier League board (TPLB) to rescind Jonas Mkude’s red card.

Mkude, who is the Msimbazi Street heavyweights’ captain, was shown a straight red card on Saturday when they played arch-rivals Young Africans at the National Stadium.

Mkude picked the card after protesting the referee’s decision to allow Amissi Tambwe’s goal to stand. The Burundian handled the ball before scoring.

“After reviewing the video footage, the panel found out that the referee made a wrong decision to send off Mkude,” said the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) spokesman, Alfred Lucas.

Simba, who top the table with 17 points, salvaged a draw three minutes before the whistle through Shiza Kichuya who scored what may remain to be the goal of the season.

Even as they are celebrating Mkude’s decision, Simba have been fined some Sh5 million by the TPLB for crowd violence, which left dozens of chairs at the 60,000-seater facility ripped off.

“This fine is in accordance with the league rules and regulations. Any club whose fans get involved in incidents of violence will pay Sh5m. This should not be confused with the amount that Simba must pay for maintenance,” said Lucas.

“We currently don’t know how much Simba are supposed to pay for maintenance, but I think the government will soon come up with exact figures.”

During his visit to assess the damage on Sunday, minister for Information, Culture, Artists and Sports Nape Nnauye said it would cost roughly Sh300 million to restore the stand to its best shape.

“The destruction is huge, it would need at least Sh300 million of maintenance and due to this, I also ban the two clubs from using this stadium until further notice,” said the minister.

It was also reported that the cost of maintenance would be some Sh72 million. However, it is the government that will come with the exact figure.

According to Lucas, the Yanga versus Simba referee, Martin Saanya, is under investigation before the league board (TPLB) rules out on his fate.

The TFF spokesman disclosed that Simba SC information officer Hajji Manara has been fine Sh200,000 for entering the pitch contrary to the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the TFF also has fined Azam FC Sh3 million for wearing jersey in contravention of the sponsorship agreement.