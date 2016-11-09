Mkwasa cuts training sessions as Zim looms

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National soccer team (Taifa Stars) head coach Charles Mkwasa says the team will train for a day only before travelling to Zimbabwe for a friendly match.

Stars will take on the Warriors on Sunday in Harare in a match that is mainly significant in the Fifa rankings.

Mkwasa said yesterday he will have to hold a single training session considering that players he has called-up still have Premier League duties.

The former Taifa Stars and Yanga defender said only Thomas Ulimwengu of TP Mazembe is in town and free to go to the camp as KRC Genk’s Mbwana Samatta is expected to jet into the country today.

“It’s only Ulimwengu who is ready for Stars. He is in town, but he will have to wait for his teammates before we hold a joint practice session,” Mkwasa said. “I expect Samatta on Wednesday (today), but the rest are yet to be released by their clubs because of Premier League assignments.”

Mkwasa summoned 24 players for the friendly, but the outspoken coach said he would travel to Harare with 20 players only. “I am planning to take 20 players only, but I can’t state now those who will be going. I also expect Elias Maguli from Oman, but I don’t know whether he will come or not,” he said.

“We will be facing a tough opponent, so we have to be at our best form, but that will depend on the players who will report and their match fitness. We want to get a positive result for the sake of improving our position in the Fifa rankings,”