Mkwasa plots Zim Warriors upset

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, left the country yesterday optimistic that they will perform well against Zimbabwean counterparts, The Warriors, in the international friendly match.

Stars head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa disclosed in Dar es Salaam on Friday that the players have been doing well during a crash programme in readiness for the encounter and they are now ready to plot the Warrior’s downfall.

Mkwasa said their target is to get a positive result in the match by winning and his players are well aware of the uphill task they are facing against the team which is preparing for the African Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Gabon in January next year.

He said they are facing uphill task against Zimbabweans who want to revenge. Tanzania eliminated Zimbabwe of the 2015 Afcon qualifiers after a 1-0 win in Dar es Salaam in the first leg of the preliminary round before holding them to a 2-2 draw in Harare. “We are ready for the match; most of the players are in top shape and ready to show their commitments in the encounter, we had short training session at JMK Park and we expect to have another two training session in Harare,” said Mkwasa.

He said the victory is very important in order to improve Tanzania’s chance in the World soccer governing body (Fifa) rankings. Tanzania is now ranked 144 in the rankings while Zimbabwe is ranked in 110 respectively. “We need to win the match despite the fact that we did not train properly, but most of the players are just from various national leagues, I believe the level of fitness will be high,” he said.