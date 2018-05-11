Moil proud to support street children in W/Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s street children of girls team will feature in the Street Child World Cup scheduled to start today in Moscow, Russia.

The Tanzania squad comprises nine players and four officials who left the country on Wednesday to Russia thanks to support from Mwanza region oil firm, Mansoor Industries Limited which has incurred all the costs of the team’s residential camp and other expenses.

Speaking to The Citizen before departure for Moscow, Mansoor Industries Limited Director, Altaf Hirani, said they feeling proud to be part and parcel of sports development in the country especially for street children.

Hirani said their firm is the sole sponsor of the team for not less than three editions and they have been influenced by their performance.

“This is part of our involvement in social activities. Vulnerable children need our support to make them happy and feature in various activities including sports, that’s why we have decided to sponsor the team to feature in the competitions,”said Hirani.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia thanked Mansoor Industries Limited for supporting the team and challenged the players to play hard and win the trophy.

Karia challenged players to fight for the nation and make sure they come back with the trophy to stimulate the development of the game in the country.

“You will face teams from other countries in the competition, you need to fight for your nation and we are waiting for the trophy,” he said.

The team head coach, Rogasian Kaijage said they have prepared well ahead of the competition and they are targeting trophy.