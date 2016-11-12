Moro proud for its swimmers’ success

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Morogoro International School (MIS) swimming club is proud to produce swimmers for both Tanzania national teams ahead of World Championships to be held in Windsor, Canada, next month as well as Cana zone three to be held in Kigali, Rwanda this year.

MIS two male swimmers, Joseph Sumari and Dennis Mhini are among the 11 swimmers who have been included for the national team ahead of the World Championship. Sumari, Mhini and the school female swimmers, Natalie Stanford, and Charlotte Stanford are in the in the National team ahead of the Cana Zone three to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from November 19.

MIS swimming coordinator, Grace Sanford said they are just a school and not a club and must be happy with the performances shown by their swimmers at the youngest age and believe they will shine in the national team assignments. “We managed to show our commitment in the game, we want to develop young talent at the school so that they will become the great swimmers in the country, there was one swimmer who was attached to any team, Ritik Ramaiya whose performance during the event was highly noticeable,” she said.

“It was great to see that Tanzania has got a lot of potential and talent in swimming. The swimmers were aged from five and above and managed to their talent; we look forward to hosting the event again next year, if we can get sponsorship from different companies and hotels around Morogoro to subsidize the cost of the event, “said Stanford.