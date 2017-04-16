Moshi forms jogging club

By Zainab Maeda @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. A new jogging club has been formed by the public sector employees in Moshi.

They will use the platform to do physical exercises following a recent directive by the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking after the recent jogging stint at the Moshi Memorial Stadium, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Saidi Meck Sadick said physical exercises were also aimed at fighting drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol.

“I am sure jogging will deter our youth in particular from taking drugs or engaging in excessive alcoholism”, the RC told scores of public sector employees who turned up at the event.