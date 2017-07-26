Msuva relishes El Jadida challenge

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Young Africans striker Simon Msuva says he is looking forward to a new challenge at Morocco’s Difaa El Jadida.

Msuva, who leaves for Morocco today, says his ambition is now to work hard and become part of the Morocco Premier League side’s starting eleven.

“This is definitely a good stepping stone for me; when I start playing for Difaa El jadida, I will have more confidence and more doors will open for me,” the gifted forward told The Citizen yesterday.

“I believe I have the right qualities hence them signing me. I am still young and that means there’s room for improvement in my game. All I have to do now is to work hard and start matches,” he said.

But the 2014/15 Player of the Year admitted that starting matches will not be easy.

“For me to play, I will definitely have to up my game. I know it will be tough and I will have to work hard but I am ready for the challenge,” he said.

Msuva, who once played for Azam FC and Moro United, has been one of Yanga’s key players for five years.

Before signing for Difaa El Jadida, Msuva had been on the radar of a number of top African clubs, including Ismailia of Egypt.

A few months ago, the striker, who won the golden boot award twice with the Jangwani Street giants (2012/13 and 2014/15), revealed that he was split for choice after receiving many offers from leading African teams.

Last season, he shared the Player of the Year Award with striker Abdulrahman Mussa of Ruvu Shooting. They scored 14 goals each for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, plans are on for Mainland champions Young Africans to rope in Mbabane Swallows Congolese midfielder Kabamba Tshishimbi ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Tshishimbi, who is now in the country to finalise his deal, can also play as an attacking midfielder as well as a striker.

Sources close to Yanga leadership revealed yesterday that Tshishimbi, whose contract with Mbabane Swallows expires in September, is interested in signing for George Lwandamina’s side.

When contacted for comment on the matter yesterday, Yanga registration committee chairman, Hussein Nyika said they believe the 27-year-old player will propel the team to higher heights of success next season.

To ensure they perform impressively next season’s Vodacom Premier League and CAF Champions League, Yanga have bolstered their squad with a number of new faces.