Mtaka vows to bring back glory days

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationm edia.com

Dar es Salaam. Re-elected Athletics Tanzania (AT) president Anthony Mtaka is harbouring hopes of taking the sport to new heights besides reducing dependence on the government in running the body’s affairs.

Mtaka, who doubles as the Simiyu Regional Commissioner, recorded a landslide victory after garnering 73 votes out of 74. He was the sole candidate for the AT’s top seat.

“I am delighted for this win. It shows how I am still trusted to lead athletics transformation in the country,” Mtaka said ecstatically.

“We had done a great job in trying to bring Tanzania’s glorious past back. Now that most of us have been re-elected, I am confident that we will begin a new era in changing athletics fortunes.

“Under my leadership, I want the AT to reduce its dependency on the government. We will work around the clock to ensure that our athletes get international trials with less support from the ministry,” Mtaka said.

He added: “We have been struggling to send our teams to various international events, but I want this to change now. We have to be self-reliant. It’s my belief that we will make this country respectable again.”

AT is among the sports associations that have for a long time been depending mainly on the government for support to send runners to various international championships.

Mtaka will have four years as the president of the athletics body, which means the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will come two months or so before the general election.

Gidabuday wins

The AT polls, which took place at the National Stadium yesterday, saw vocal athletics critic, Wilhelm Gidabuday, take the post of secretary general.

Gidabuday, who had a long-drawn-out feud with Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) secretary general Filbert Bayi over athletics matters, got 38 votes, beating Michael Washa who managed 24.

Gidamis Shahanga, a retired long-distance runner, settled for the third place after collecting 11 votes.

Gidabuday takes over the post left by Olympic silver medallist Suleiman Nyambui who currently coaches in Brunei.

“I thank all the AT members who saw potential in me. I promise that I will work diligently with other leaders to lift the standard of athletics in the country,” said Gidabuday.

William Kalaghe retained his position of vice president after hauling 59 votes while Zainab Mbilo got 15 as Ahmed Ndee was elected vice president (dealing with technical matters).

Ombeni Zavalla, who was the acting secretary general, was elected to the post of assistant secretary, winning all 74 votes.

The post of treasury went to Gabriel Liginyani who garnered 69 out of 74 votes.

Members who won posts in the executive committee are Lwiza John, Meta Petro, Robert Kalyahe, Nassoro Matuzya, Rehema Killo, Zakaria Barie, Mwinga Mwanjala, Tullo Chambo, Christian Matembo and Yohana Misese.

Mohammed Kiganja, who is the secretary general of the National Sports Council (NSC), congratulated the new leaders saying the athletics fraternity has high expectations from them.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all those who have won posts form this election. It’s my hopes that you will work together for the benefit of the sports,” said Kaganja, calling them to refrain from unnecessary wrangles.