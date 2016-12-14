Mtibwa Sugar dare to dream of title charge

By Fredrick Nwaka @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The second leg of the Vodacom Premier League is just 72 hours away. The excitement is growing as teams put the finishing touches to their squads.

The 16 topflight clubs have had an active mid-season transfer window trying to bolster their ranks for what promises to be a cut-throat second half of the season.

Mtibwa Sugar head coach Salum Mayanga is among the tacticians who harbour big ambitions in the season’s remainder.

Speaking with The Citizen on Monday after their friendly against Simba SC, Mayanga showered praise on his players, adding that the match has given a chance to identify their weaknesses.

The Morogoro based plundered a 2-1 victory over Simba at the Azam Complex.

“It was good match; we have an opportunity to see where should correct before the league resumes. Generally, my boys played well and they deserve kudos for that,” said Mayanga, disclosing that it was their final build-up match.

“There are a few tactical errors that will have to address sooner rather than later. I believe that Mtibwa Sugar will be a force to reckon with in the second leg.

“We will take one game after another as we pursue the top teams. Only 12 points separate us from the leaders (Simba). In football, it’s even possible to land silverware.”

The former Taifa Stars assistant head coach said all players were physically fit heading into the weekend with the exception of Hussein Javu who is nursing a hamstring.

“Everyone is okay except Javu who has been struggling with a hamstring. However, he edging closer to full recovery,” the coach said.

Besides, Mayanga said they would not sign any player from Premier League rivals; instead, they will promote players from the youth teams.

For his part, Mtibwa Sugar midfielder Henry Joseph challenged his teammates to go all out and contend for the title.

Striker Haruna Chanongo also believes that Mtibwa Sugar can perform wonders during the second leg and finish at the summit.