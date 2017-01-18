Mtibwa Sugar out to cage Simba

Dar es Salaam. Mtibwa Sugar have issued a bold warning that Simba SC will not walk out of the Jamhuri Stadium unscathed when they clash in a Vodacom premier League match today.

Simba are at the summit of the 16-team table with 44 points from 18 outings whereas Mtibwa Sugar sit fifth with 30 points garnered from a similar number of matches.

Speaking on the eve of the eagerly awaited encounter, Mtibwa Sugar head coach Zuberi Katwila boasted that they are well prepared to cage Simba, who are gunning for their first title in four seasons.

He, however, admitted that the match will be tough considering the quality Simba have shown since the league kicked off in August last year. “We have trained intensively during the league break. We have a youthful team but one with talented players, so I have good feeling that the boys will tame Simba come Wednesday (today),” said Katwila, who played for Simba and Taifa Stars during his heyday.

“Well, we lost our first round match 2-0, but that was then. We have grown from strength to strength and no team can be odds-on favourites over us. I am confident that they will not walk out of our home ground unscathed.”

Ibrahim Ajibu and Laudit Mavugo scored in Simba’s first round victory. The Mtibwa Sugar tactician disclosed that all players were available for today’s match with the exception of defender Salum Mbonde who is recovering from an injury. “We are happy that the almost everyone in camp is alright and raring to face Simba. However, we will miss Mbonde who has been influential for the team, but we have other equally good defenders,” he said.