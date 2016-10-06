Mugiraneza now eyes more goals

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC Rwandan midfielder Jean Mugiraneza has sounded a warning to other clubs after scoring his first goal on Sunday.

Mugiraneza found the back of the net in the Vodacom Premier League match against Ruvu Shooting. The teams shared the spoils after playing out a 2-2 draw at the Azam Complex.

“I was so happy after scoring. It was my first goal for the club and I hope that I will keep on scoring in the next matches,” said the former APR star.

“I haven’t really settled in well, but I hope that with more playing time I will be at the level I crave. I will definitely be scoring regularly now that I have broken my duck.”

Azam’s draw against the army outfit left the moneybags sitting in the fifth place with 11 points after playing seven matches.

Simba SC top the log with 17 points followed by Stand United with 15.