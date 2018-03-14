Musoma resident wins SportPesa rickshaw

By Citizen Reporter

Mara. Musoma resident Enock Sagwa was all smiles after winning a brand new Tvs King Deluxe rickshaw from SportPesa yesterday.

He claimed the award after participating in a promotion, where all Vodacom customers get a chance of winning the prize after entering in a draw.

Speaking during the handover Sagwa said: “My friend is the one who introduced me to this game.

“A few days later, I received a call that I was the fifth out of twenty lucky winners.”

“I am a petty trader and when I informed my friends that I have won a brand new rickshaw, they did not believe,” the excited Songwa recalled.