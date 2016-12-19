Monday, December 19, 2016

Mwadui coach shifts focus on Mbao clash

Mwadui FC head coach Ali Bushuri speak at a

Mwadui FC head coach Ali Bushuri speak at a past event. 

  • Bushiri, a former Taifa Stars assistant coach, lavished praise on his players for their fighting spirit and quickly shifted his attention to their forthcoming match against Mbao FC of Mwanza.
By Jonathan Musa

Shinyanga. Mwadui FC head coach Ali Bushuri kicked off his tenure at the Shinyanga side with flying colours after downing luckless Toto Africans 1-0 on Saturday.

“I had good feeling from the beginning that we would have won, so I congratulate my players and call them to focus on the next match,” he said.

Mwadui sit 13th with 16 points collected for 16 matches while relegation-bound Toto Africans are at the bottom with 12 points from a similar number of games.

Toto Africans head coach Tim Jost blames his players for losing concentration. ”I am surprised how they lost concentration that way. They did quite the opposite of what we trained,” he said.


