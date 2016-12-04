Mwadui will bounce back, Bushiri says

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwadui football club new head coach Ali Bushiri is optimistic that his team will shine in the second round of the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

The team finished the first round in 15th with only 13 points from 15 matches. The team was under coach, Jamhuri “Julio” Kihwelu who decided to quit after he accused league referees of being bias.

The move made the club to be under assistant coach till they the end of first round.

Recently, Mwadui FC officials have decided to recruit Mr Bushiri who is also former National soccer team (Taifa Stars) goalkeeper and as the team’s head coach.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mr Bushiri said he met with talented players and noted that they were lacking endurance.

He said promised to address problem as time goes by.

“I have started with both physical conditioning exercises to put all players fit. I am happy that all players are grasping my teaching,”

“We plan to play various friendly matches so as to gauge players’ prowess as well and will keep on rectifying my mode of teaching if the players perform differently. I am optimistic that we will attain our goals,” said Bushiri.