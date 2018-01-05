Mwakyembe announces special pro-boxing team

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has formed the special committee that will coordinate the formation of the single professional boxing body control in the country.

The committee has been formed by Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe after the meeting with the professional boxing stakeholders held on Tuesday at the National Stadium.

Minister Mwakyembe has formed has been given mandate of preparing draft constitution that would be discussed by other stakeholders before the formation of the single professional boxing body in the country.

For many years, professional boxing did not have national status body and the game was under so called private firms. Long serving body, Tanzania Professional Boxing commission (TPBC)’s mandate was revoked after failing to meet criteria as per Registrar of Club and Sports Associations. TPBC was required to have not less than 10 regional associations.

The game was also under private firms like Tanzania Professional Boxing Organization (TPBO) Limited, and Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) and others.

Its results, there was no smooth operations as a boxer can be suspended due to indiscipline by one body, but another body allowed him to feature on their side and cause chaos. Apart from that, there were many conflicts among the bodies involving boxers, promoters as well as referees and caused the game to be stranded in developments.

The government through National Sports Council (NSC) intervened the matter in order to have smooth operations and formed the first committee which was later dissolved automatically due to various reasons.

The new committee is under former Boxing Union of Tanzania (BUT) President, Emmanuel Saleh to be the chairman of the committee while Joe Enea will be Vice Chairman of the committee and Yahya Pori will be the secretary general. The committee members includes famous promoter, Juma Ndambile and Habibu “Master” Kinyogoli who is among the Olympian amateur boxer in the country. Other members are Shomari Kimbau, Fike Wilson, Anthony Ruta, Killaga M.Killaga, Ally “Champion” Bakari, Karama Nyilawila and prominent retired professional boxer, Rashid “Snake Man” Matumla.