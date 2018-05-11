Friday, May 11, 2018

Mwakyembe challenges NSC new board

 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe has challenged the new National Sports Council (NSC) members to work hard in order to make the country attain the highest development in sports.

Minister Mwakyembe said that during the official inauguration of the NSC which is under chairman, Leodegar Tenga who is former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)’s President.

Mwakyembe said that there are so many problems facing the sports bodies in the country which need immediate solutions from the committed leaders.

He explained that there are sports leaders who are violating the constitution due to selfishness and he believes the new NSC body will solve the problems. Mwakyembe also tasked the committee to select the Vice Chairman.

“You have to be very keen on your leadership in order to make the sports develop, there are leaders who are not transparent at all, and they are now in the leadership posts contrary to their leadership tenure, you need to remove them ,” said Mwakyembe.

He explained that there are so many leaders in sports who are not committed to leadership and need your support in order to make them efficiency in sports and hence to attain the development.

