Mwambusi: Bring on Simba SC in semis

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans made light work of Tanzania Prisons advance to the semi-finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

Yanga, who suffered an embarrassing exit from the Caf Confederation Cup last week, responded in fine fashion after mauling Prisons 3-0 at the National Stadium yesterday.

The victory took them to the semi-finals where the forthcoming draw may pair them against either arch-rivals Simba SC, Mbao FC or Azam FC.

Exciting match-ups are anticipated for the semi-final stage. The draw will take place this evening and will be broadcast live by Azam TV.

While fans may not like the prospects of meeting arch-rivals Simba, Yanga assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi was in bullish mood, saying they would happily welcome a match against Simba.

“We are delighted to reach the semi-final stage; it was a tough match, but we managed to score three unanswered goals against Prisons. Now we are eagerly waiting for who we will get in the next stage,” said the former Mbeya City coach.

He added: “We’re ready for whoever we are paired against in the semi-finals. It would very exciting if we get our nemesis. Our goal is to defend the title successfully.”

Yanga took a 2-0 cushion at the breather courtesy of headers from Amissi Tambwe in the 15th minute and Obrey Chirwa five minutes before the halftime whistle.

Simon Msuva put the score beyond Prisons’ reach with a superb volley in the 46th minute.