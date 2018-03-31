Saturday, March 31, 2018

Mwanza resident wins SportPesa bajaj

In Summary

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Mwanza resident, Pascal Raphael, has won a brand new tricycle (TVS King Deluxe) in a lucky draw dubbed “Jiongeze na M-Pesa, Shinda na SportPesa”, which is jointly ran by SportPesa Company and Vodacom Tanzania.

Raphael said he did not expect to emerge the winner of the top prize, but decided that he would try his luck. He had the notion that winners were always pre-arranged by organisers.

He said even after receiving a call from a SportPesa official informing him about his victory, he remained sceptical, waiting for the date of receiving his “Bajaj”.

The Ilemela-based carpenter said he regularly betted with SportPesa and idea of winning big never crossed his mind.

He said he did not believe that he was the winner and that a number of people from different parts of the country called him trying to ask whether it was true.

“I did not believe that I won the rickshaw after being informed by the SportPesa agent. I hope that I will be able to generate more cash and help my relatives. I call on Tanzanians to try their luck in the SportPesa promotions, which aim at empowering the public and football lovers.

“This prize is really going to change my life. This tricycle will give me another business in Mwanza,” said Raphael, smiling broadly.


