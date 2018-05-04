NSC calls on swimmers to bring medals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has urged the seven swimmers who represent the country in the World International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Games which currently takes place in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The call has been made by the National Sports Council (NSC) secretary general, Mohamed Kiganja during the flag handing over ceremony held at the National Stadium recently.

Kiganja said that the swimmers have been selected by merits and have to show their commitments to the championships which Tanzania is featuring for the first time.

He said that the government featured in a meeting that was held in Morocco and given the chance to compete in the worlds inter- international school games.

The swimmers are Shivani Bhatt, Khaleed Ladha, Aaron Akwenda, Niamh Baker, Yuki Omori, Dhashrrad Magesvaran and Caleb O’Sullivan. The swimming and surfing competitions will take place in Casablanca.

The team will be under Coach John Belela who will be accompanied by other officials; Beena Patel, Divyangna Bhatt, Mark Eugene and Lingeswary Ramasamy. The head of the delegation is Juliana Yassoda, according to Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro. “Please do not let us down, you have been given the chance by merits and not otherwise, you need to show your best in the Games, please fight hard to make the nation in the championships, ” said Kiganja. Kiganja commended TSA for showing commitment to select the swimmers despite the short notice while other sports bodies failed to confirm to them and send the athletes.

The team head coach, John Belela said they have trained hard ahead of the games and they are sure to win medals. For her part, Inviolata commended the parents for the big support to make sure the athletes compete in the Games. The swimmers had intensive training ahead of the championships and we expect good results...we also expect the swimmers to attain international exposure as they will meet others from various countries in the world,” said Inviolata.