National Stadium ready for use of e-tickets

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Fans wishing to attend the Young Africans versus Simba derby will be required to buy their tickets electronically.

The two Dar es Salaam heavyweights whose rivalry is as old as the country’s football will square up at the 60,000-seater National Stadium on October 1.

E-ticketing was in operation last season, but it was halted due following several challenges. However, after installing devices at the national facility, minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye said all matches that will take place at the venue must adhere to e-ticketing.

Nnauye said the system will start with the Vodacom Premier League pitting the two Dar es Salaam giants in 10 days’ time.

He said the fans wishing to attend the match will have to buy their tickets via Selcom Tanzania, which is an authorized dealer.