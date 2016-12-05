Ndanda FC striker wins monthly gong

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) yesterday announced Ndanda FC striker Riphat Hamis as the best player of November

The TFF information officer, Alfred Lucas, said the Mtwara-based club’s striker earned more points to beat the likes of Azam’s Shaban Iddi and Kagera Sugar’s Mbaraka Abeid.

The title comes with prize money worth Sh1 million from mobile company Vodacom Tanzania, who are the official league sponsors.

Hamisi who scored in his teams two matches helped his team win their last two matches in the month of November that helped them to the ninth position.

Ndanda FC have accumulated 19 points after playing 15 matches of the first half of the season.

They are barely six points for the relegation haunted teams.