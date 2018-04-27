Netball body needs Sh100 million to host EA championships

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Amateur Netball Associations needs Sh100 million to host the East African championships scheduled to start next early month in the city.

Speaking with The Citizen, Tanzania Netball Association (Chaneta) chairperson Devotha John Marwa said the money was for facilitating all teams and preparations for the tournament which will see clubs from South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Zanzibar and the host Mainland Tanzania taking part.

Devotha said they were facing a huge burden of hosting the competition and until currently, no single donor had volunteered to cover the event, thus asking for people of good will to come forth and help.

She said that there were so many expenses that they were required to solve before the championships, which are slated for May 3 to 12 at the National Stadium.

“We are now racing against the time. The competition is just around the corner and we are yet to secure any sponsor, we call our stakeholders to support us in order to make things happen,” said Devotha.

The tournament is expecting to feature 16 clubs from five countries which are Kenya, Uganda, Zanzibar, South Sudan and the host, Mainland Tanzania.

“We are now in preparations ahead of the championships, we need support from stakeholders as we do not have money, stakeholders can support us items like medals and services like accommodation, transport and others not necessary money,” she said.

Already Tanzania Mainland netball governing body (Chaneta) has named their teams ahead of the event. The teams are JKT Mbweni, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Stars and PolisiMorogoro.

The teams have secured chances to compete in the Union netball championship after finishing in the top four. Zanzibar teams are expected to be known later.