New AT leaders backed, advised to promote sport in schools

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The newly elected Athletics Tanzania (AT) has received backing the sports community including the organisers of the Rocky City Marathon-- Capital Plus International (CPI).

CPI congratulated the elected leaders, saying the victory was a manifestation of their vision and commitment towards the growth of athletics.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, vice chairman of the Rock City organising committee, Zenno Ngowi, said the sport was gaining ground and that the nation is assured of sustainable growth across the country.

Ngowi said the country needs committed leaders who have sport at heart and that the company was confident the elected team will build on the strong foundations of the association to achieve greater success.