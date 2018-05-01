New star born as teen gymnast claims title

Tokyo. Teenage sensation Kakeru Tanigawa was hailed yesterday after becoming Japan’s youngest national gymnastics champion and dashing superstar Kohei Uchimura’s attempt for an 11th straight title.

“New star, Tanigawa,” the Yomiuri Shimbun said in a headline after the 19-year-old college student scored 172.496 points for overall victory at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Sunday. (AFP)

Uchimura, the two-time Olympic individual all-around gold medallist who last year won his 10th consecutive Japan championship, is on the comeback trail after injury and could finish only third.

Kenzo Shirai, the world champion in the floor and vault, was runner-up.