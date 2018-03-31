Ngorongoro face DRC test in Afcon qualifier

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national Under-20 soccer team, Ngorongoro Heroes face a tricky test today as they host DR Congo in the first leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

The match, which will start at 4pm, will take place at the National Stadium and it come less than a week since the senior team, Taifa Stars, thrashed DR Congo 2-0 in a friendly match at the same venue.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Ngorongoro Heroes head coach Ammy Ninje expressed optimism that the lads would record a positive result on their home soil.

“We have performed well in our last friendly matches. It gives us belief that we can perform even better in competitive matches. DR Congo have a crop of brilliant players, but that does not intimidate us at all,” he said.

“My players are in the best frame of mind and raring to face the Congolese. They already know the importance of this match and have promised not to let the home ground advantage slip through their fingers.”

Ngorongoro Heroes head into the match buoyantly after chalking victories in their two build-up matches. They beat Mozambique 2-1 before felling favourites Morocco 1-0.

The match will be officiated by Ugandan referees William Oloya who will be at the centre and will be assisted by Dick Okello and Isa Masembe.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the next round where they will face off Mali, another African powerhouse, in May.

The two teams will clash in the return leg on April 22 at the Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

The match would be officiated by Congo Brazaville referees namely Fitial charel Just Kokolo (centre), Beaudrel Ntsele Roul and Tritton Franck Audiard Duawa.

The Heroes coach added: “We made a thorough analysis of our friendly matches and I can proudly declare that we have addressed all problems that the technical bench identified.”

Most of the players forming the squad featured in the Under-17 team, Serengeti Boys, that qualified for the African Youth Championships last year.

“It is our hope that the youngsters will draw inspiration from the Serengeti Boys qualification to the African showpiece.

“I believe that these boys will make history by sailing through to the finals, which will be held in Niger next year,” he said.