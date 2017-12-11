Ninje now plots Kenya ambush

By Vincent Opiyo @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Nairobi. Already knocked out Kilimanjaro Stars have promised fireworks in their last group stage game this afternoon as the 39th edition of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup preliminaries wrap up.

Kili Stars are winless in three matches of this year’s edition and team coach, Ammy Ninje says they will be out to play for pride to return home with four points.

“We will approach it in a professional manner. Every game for us is a cup final but we lost two finals already, we are left with one.

“We will give our all against Kenya it’s not going to be easy but we need to go home with pride, this is a message to Kenyans that it will be war” said Ninje.

He shifted his support base to Zanzibar, saying “they are our brothers, we are here to extend our support to them.”

Kili Stars held Kenya’s Harambee Stars to a 1-1 draw in a Fifa friendly at Kasarani Stadium here last year. Hosts Kenya sit second in the group with five points.

The day will also see Zanzibar Heroes play Libya, another side with three draws in as many games, in the early kickoff.

“We’ve seen Libya play, we have planned for them, what’s important is to finish on a high,” said the Heroes tactician Hemed Morocco yesterday.

“We are not under pressure, we’ve already qualified for the semifinals and it doesn’t matter whom we meet then, for us, what stands out is our performance on the pitch,” added Morocco, who could finish top with a win against the Northerners.

Bottom placed South Sudan, also playing their last match of this year’s edition, tackle Burundi in a Group B match in Kakamega County.