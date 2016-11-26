No Zesco player is coming in for Young Africans

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans’ new coach George Lwandamina has said he has no plan to recruit players from his former club, Zesco FC, but his prime target is to turn the Tanzanian Mainland Vodacom Premier League giants into a major force for both local and international competitions.

Lwandamina also dismissed social media rumours that he is planning on overhauling the team’s technical bench. In an exclusive interview with The Citizen yesterday, the Zambian tactician said he was impressed by the commitment he has seen in the players, and that if there would be changes, it would affect a few of his forces as decided by the team’s leadership.

He said he had watched several video footages of the team in action, and they have been a valuable source of information that would influence players’ selection.

“I am very excited about joining the club; I (now) have to adapt to the (new) climate (but I am) ready for the challenges. The club has the best players and most of them are committed, we have to make he team the best, and defend the title,” he said in a telephone interview.

“I am very happy to work in Tanzania; I have been here before with my former team, and played several matches, but (now) this is a new climate to me and as a human being, I have to adapt,” said Lwandamina.

Concerning with assistant coach, Lwandamina said he had no plan to make any changes to the department.

There have been rumours that Lwandamina is bringing a new assistant coach putting Juma Mwambusi’s job on the line. Apart from Mwambusi, team manager Hafidh Saleh and goalkeepers’ trainer Juma Pondamali were also rumoured to be leaving Yanga.

Sekilojo Chambua and Peter Manyika had been tipped to replace Saleh and Pondamali, respectively. But the Zambian has dismissed the reports as mere speculation. “The status quo remains, I do not have plans to add an assistant coach from any place or change other officials,” he said.