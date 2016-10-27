Officials cautioned ahead of league start

By Yohana Challe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Referees who will officiate in the Second Division League (SDL) have been warned against match fixing.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) official based in Arusha, Omari Walii, who is also in charge of matches that will be played here said they will be merciless on the referees who will get involved in the vice.

A total of eight teams - four of them based here - would compete for honours in the SDL matches to be played at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

Those from Arusha are AFC Arusha, Pepsi FC, Madini FC and JKT Oljoro. Others are African Wanderers from Iringa and Kitayosa FC from Kilimanjaro region.

The official could not reveal two other teams for the league matches which will kick off on Saturday with a derby between Pepsi and Kitayosa at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

The following day, JKT Oljoro will sweat it out against Madini. AFC Arusha will kick off their SDL matches against African Wanderers at Kichangani playground in Iringa this weekend. As the SDL gets underway, the race for honours in the third division league in Arumeru district entered into the fourth round this week with an army team known only as 977KJ leading the pack with seven points after playing three matches.

Usa Hobby currently holds the runners-up position. The league will end on November 17, according to the secretary of the district football association Humo Hamis Issa.