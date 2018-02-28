Oilers, ABC battle for the RBA League crown

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 2017 RBA League runners up Oilers believe their investment in youth programme has begun to yield fruits as the team has made a bright start to the 2018 season.

Oilers, who outshone title holders Savio in one of their recent matches, expect to notch up another win this weekend when the RBA League resumes at the National Indoor Stadium. Currently, Oilers and ABC remain unbeaten in the league, which has drawn top teams in the region. They have each played four games and won all. In their first match, Oilers stunned defending champions Savio 60-57 in an exciting match to underline their quest for the title this season.

They went on to beat Tanzania Prisons 91-57 in their second game before flooring Vijana, popularly known as City Bulls, 76-64 in their third game.

They also inflicted a painful 99-43 defeat on struggling Kurasini Heat at the same venue last weekend.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the club’s official, Nicholaus Leonard, said that four wins in four games was a clear indication that they have what it takes to emerge new RBA League champions this season.

“Take it from me, we have all it takes to wrest the RBA League crown from Savio this season,” Leonard said confidently.

However, the biggest hurdle they face is lack of sponsorship, which is needed to create a winning team.

“We have approached several well-wishers and basketball stakeholders for support, but our efforts are yet to pay dividends,” he said. Still, according to Leonard, there are hopes to secure sponsorship from some of the corporate firms and what assures their fans of the destined success is the team’s performance in this season’s RBA League.According to Leonard, Oilers boast a number of highly skilled and energetic youth who, he said, will propel the club to higher heights of success.

Currently, Oilers are leading the RBA League table with eight points. ABC also have eight points but are behind on goal difference.

Defending champions Savio are third with seven points.

Meanwhile, after a week-long hiatus, the RBA League resumes on Friday with two matches on the menu at the National Indoor Stadium.

According to Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD) technical and competition director, Gosbert Boniface, Jogoo will confront Magone before Ukonga Kings take on Vijana.

Vijana captain Antony Jeikanga said yesterday that they are well prepared for the match.