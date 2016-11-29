Oilers, Vijana Queens shine at JMK Park

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTZ bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Evans Davids notched 18 points to lead Oilers to a 59-47 victory over Chui in a thrilling Shuwata Cup game at the JMK Youth Park in Dar es Salaam. Erick John added 12 points for the Oilers who went into the game as favourites.

The game started brightly with both sides trying to outwit the other, but until the end of the first quarter Oilers took a narrow 13-10 lead.

Boniface Charles was key man for Chui as his pace and dribbling skills troubled Oilers. However, his 14 points in the remaining quarters were too tittle to guide his team to victory as the Oilers recorded 59-47.