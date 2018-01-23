On-song Magic stun Celtics

Washington. Orlando Magic parlayed a big third quarter into a 103-95 upset of Boston Celtics on Sunday, their third win in 20 games coming against the NBA’s Eastern Conference leaders.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Magic, who had lost their last 14 games in Boston in a skid stretching back to February 2010.

“It feels good to get a win, especially after playing well,” Payton said. “We felt we played well against the Cavaliers and didn’t come out with the victory. So to get the win today feels good.” Orlando spoiled the return from injury of Boston point guard Kyrie Irving, whose 40 points couldn’t prevent the Celtics from dropping a third straight game for the first time this season. (AFP)