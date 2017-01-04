On-song Yanga, Azam eye wins

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Baptism of fire awaits hosts Zimamoto when they take on on-song Young Africans in the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup clash at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today.

The Group B match, which kicks off at 4.30pm, will be followed by another showdown between former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions Azam FC and Pemba’s Jamhuri at the same venue.

Football is a straightforward game. Score more than your opponent and you win.

It’s a simple philosophy that teams that play attacking football use as their daily mantra.

It’s the sort of philosophy that Zimamoto will have to adopt today if they are to put their Mapinduzi Cup campaign back on track and give their disgruntled fans something to smile about at the expense of fancied Yanga.

Against Yanga, the temptation to be cautious will be there but sometimes you can be too cautious and play straight into the hands of the opposition – especially if that outfit is George Lwandamina’s boys, whose style of play is attack and attack.

This is why the Zimamoto, who went down 1-0 to Azam on Monday, will have to turn into goals every chance that comes their way.

But then again, chances from where? Creating chances has not been the Zanzibar team’s staple diet before. It wasn’t during their 1-0 defeat to the Chamazi money bags.

Yanga have proven they have enough quality and spirit to maintain their winning run in the tournament.

“It’s a tough match, but we are just going to take it like any other game. It’s an important game for both teams, and as you all know, there is no easy game in Mapinduzi Cup,” Yanga assistant coach, Juma Mwambusi said yesterday.

“We are playing one game at a time and there is no room to underrate our opponents. We have put our strong feet forward as we plan to field the best squad available against Zimamoto,” he added.

And fresh from an emphatic 6-0 victory over Jamhuri, Mwambusi has warned his players against complacency as they seek to remain serious contenders for the title.

“We want to go all the way and claim the trophy,” he said.

Mwambusi said Yanga have what it takes to wrest the trophy from title-holders Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) this year.

For the Mainland champions, the Mapinduzi Cup is part of their preparations ahead of the Africa Champions League.