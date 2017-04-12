One more TZ runner for London meet

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. One more Tanzanian athlete has qualified for the IAAF World Athletics Championships to be held in London, United Kingdom later this year.

Ezekiel Jaffary secured qualifying marks for the championships opening on August 4, after recording 2:11:55 in the Hannover Marathon on Sunday.

This brings to five the number of local runners who have so far qualified for the 20-day championships.

Also on the list are the 2017 Mumbai Marathon winner Alphonce Simbu, Said Makula, Fabian Joseph and little known female athlete Magdalena Shauri.

Simbu and Shauri sailed through following their impressive performances at the 2017 Mumbai Marathon in India in January.

The 2:09:32 and 2:34:51 clocked by Simbu and Shauri respectively, earned them tickets to compete in other world class events this year and next year.

Fabian Joseph, another famous Tanzanian runner striving to book a place at the World Championships, had a gloomy weekend as he dropped out shortly before the 2km mark in the Rotterdam Marathon.

Renowned female athlete Banuela Mrashani also saw her hopes to qualify for the global event go up in flames after finishing eighth in 2:58 in the women’s event at the Hannover Marathon.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday said yesterday that they were happy with the way local runners have been faring in the IAAF World Championship qualifying events.

“Our athletes have been performing impressively in the qualifying competitions. Five runners have so far secured qualifying marks for this year’s World Championships in London,” said Gidabuday.

Kenya’s Allan Kiprono and Germany’s Fate Tola won the men’s and women’s events at the Hannover Marathon.

In what was his biggest career win, Kiprono clocked 2:09:52 in fine but relatively warm weather conditions.