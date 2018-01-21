Organisers upbeat ahead of crucial swimming gala

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 121 activities have been lined up for the national swimming championship scheduled for Haven of Peace Academy (Hopac) at the end of this month, the organisers have said.

Swimmers will battle for honours in the 50-metre, 100-metre and 200-metre freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke, individual medley as well as relays, which have been categorised under mixed age groups.

There will be also be 200-metre mixed freestyle relays for 10-year-olds, as well as for 11, 12, 13 and 14-year-olds at the much-awaited event at the Dar es Salaam-based school. Apart from freestyle, similar relays have been pencilled for other disciplines.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro was upbeat about the prospects of the national event.

“We are looking forward to having a very busy day, and for this reason we are calling upon all the coaches to ensure that they carry out the final touches for their swimmers during training,” Inviolata said.

“This is an important event not only for the swimmers who must use this opportunity to assess their own personal development, but also for the coaches, who should take it as part of an ongoing learning process. Moreso, the referees have a lot lined up for them to learn from, as well as all the other swimming stakeholders .”

The list of sponsors includes Kisima Water, Print Galore and Label Promotion, according to the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club secretary general.

“I would like to thank the three sponsors who agreed to support the development of the game in the country. But I am still looking forward to having more sponsors on board for the swimming gala,” said Inviolata.