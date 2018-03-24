Over 150 swimmers vie for prestigious medals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Swimming Club Championship takes place today at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) where over 150 swimmers will battle it out for medals in five different styles.

Among the top swimmers who will be in action include Sonia Tumiotto and Hilal Hilal, who will seize the occasion as a platform for their last trials ahead of the Commonwealth Games scheduled for Gold Coast, Australia from April 5 to April 15.

Tumiotto, who now studies at the St Felix School in the United Kingdoms, is considered as the best female swimmer in the country and recently finished second at the Suffolk County championships.

She will represent her club, Dar Swim Club (DSC) while Hilal will lead Taliss Swim Club swimmers.

Other household names in the championship include Collins Saliboko from the St Felix School, Christopher Fitzpatrick, Smriti Gokarn, Marin De Villard, and Natalie Sanford.

These top ranked swimmers will meet other swimmers from 12 clubs in the country. The clubs that will field competitors in the event are Bluefins ,Champion Rise, Dar Swim Club, Taliss, Braeburn, International school of Moshi, Wahoo, KMKM, JKU, Mwanza Swim Club and Morogoro International School (MIS).

Meanwhile, the fast rising swimming club in the country, Bluefins, has declared that it would field 20 swimmers in the championship.

Some of the swimmers are Samia Khan, Lina Goyayi, Sara Juma, Sarah Shariff, Zianna Alidina, Aliyana Kachra and Nihad Meghji.

Others are Arav Dhoot, Sahal Harunani, Christian Fernandes, Burhanuddin Zavery, Isaac Mukani, Husain Hassanali, Mohameduwais Abdullatif, Raihan Abdullatif, Ali Jariwalla, Delbert Ipilinga, Jay Badiyani, Sayi Goyayi and Revacatus Josephat.

Bluefins Club founder and chairman Rahim Alidina said yesterday that their swimmers were aged between nine and 20.

He said they will compete in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. They will also battle it out in mixed relays.