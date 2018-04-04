Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Pacquiao ‘can’t wait’ to take world title

 

Advertisement

Manila. Manny Pacquiao said yesterday he “can’t wait” for a crack at another world title as Lucas Matthysse’s promoter confirmed the Argentine will stake his belt against the Filipino in Kuala Lumpur in July. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya announced on Twitter in the US that the contest was now confirmed. “Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Saturday night July 14 (US time),” De La Hoya said Monday. Pacquiao then went onto his on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to respond. (AFP)

“It’s on! Can’t wait to challenge Lucas Matthysse for another world title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia - July 14 US time,” said Pacquiao.


advertisement

In The Headlines

9  hours ago

Ndugai arrives from India, Bunge office confirms

The National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, has on April 3, 2018 arrived in the country from

9  hours ago

Group to go to court as Mwanza family buries albino girl inside the house

People with albinism plan to go to court in protest against a tendency whereby some families tend

  • News
    Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case  
  • News
    Development of Tanzania Stigler’s Gorge power generation project to start in July  
  • News
    Tanzania: Mdee linked in case facing opposition leaders  
  • News
    Tanzania: Kinyerezi II power plant injects 167.82MW into the national grid  