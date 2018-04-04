Pacquiao ‘can’t wait’ to take world title

Manila. Manny Pacquiao said yesterday he “can’t wait” for a crack at another world title as Lucas Matthysse’s promoter confirmed the Argentine will stake his belt against the Filipino in Kuala Lumpur in July. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya announced on Twitter in the US that the contest was now confirmed. “Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion @MatthysseLucas will put his title on the line against @mannypacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Saturday night July 14 (US time),” De La Hoya said Monday. Pacquiao then went onto his on his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to respond. (AFP)