Pazi, ABC resume pursuit of the RBA League leaders

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The RBA League is back after a four-day break with three games planned for the National Indoor Stadium this evening.

According to a revised fixture released by the BD technical and competition director, Haleluya Kavalambi, yesterday, former champions ABC will open the day with an anticipated thrilling game against Tanzania Prisons.

The game, which is expected to pull a big crowd, will be followed by the Jogoo versus Mgulani JKT before Chui charge at resurgent Pazi in the final match of the day.

“The league took a brief break to allow players to celebrate Easter, so we revised fixtures and on Wednesday (today), we will have three exciting matches,” said the former ABC shooting guard.

ABC head coach Leonard Kwale said they were facing one of the toughest teams in the RBL League this season, but nursed hopes that they would bag the two points at stake.

“We have prepared very well for every match. However, I must admit that Tanzania Prisons will be tough to beat; they one of the most difficult teams to beat this seasons,” said Kwale.

“Even so, I have a good team that is well prepared for any challenge. It’s my hope that we will win and keep a steady pursuit of the top teams.”

ABC have so far played nine games, won seven and lost two to amass 16 points.

TZ Prisons, who are battling to finish top, has their coach Jimmy Nkongo exuding confidence to beating ABC.

“Everyone knows that ABC are a good team with talented and experienced players, so it is going to be a real battle. However, nobody should write us off; we are prepared and my belief is that we will stun them,” he said.

Savio top the men’s league table with 22 points after winning all their 11 matches.