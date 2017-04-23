Pazi shooting guard leads way

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Pazi shooting guard Abuto Biko is relishing at the summit of the scorers’ chart in the on-going RBA League.

According to the latest statistics released by the RBA League technical and competition director, Haleluya Kavalambi, Biko has so far notched 207 points from 12 games.

He is closely followed by Ally Hashim of Ukonga Kings who has notched 203 points.

Erick Lugora of Oilers sits third with 202 points followed by Savio’s Sylvain Yunzu who has so far scored 195.

Yunzu’s teammate Yassin Choma occupies the fourth place with 181 points from 11 games.

Speaking yesterday, Biko said the secret to his points scoring spree was down to his hard work and discipline on and off the court.

“I am happy that my hard work and discipline are paying this season. It’s my belief that I will continue with this form and help my team win the RBA League,” he said.

Pazi, the former champions, are placed fourth in the 16-team league with 19 points after playing 12 games. Savio are still at the summit of the table with 22 points garnered from 11 games. They are followed closely by Vijana with 21 from a similar number of matches.

Ukonga Kings, who have so far surprised hoops fans with their displays, after collecting 19 points from 12 games. They are placed third with four matches left to the end of the first round.