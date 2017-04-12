Plain-sailing for Aga Khan in Pro 10 tourney

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTZ bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Aga Khan cricket team has won the Division A of the DRCC Pro 10 tournament with eight-wicket victory over Gymkhana in the final that took place at the Leaders Club venue on Sunday.

Gymkhana went in to bat first and registered 111 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 10 overs.

The absence of dependable batsman, Abhik Patwa, was not seriously felt in Gymkhana’s squad, as the rest of the side’s experienced players gave their all during the team’s innings to help the squad post the convincing triple digit total.

Vishal Patel was the most ruthless batsman in the side, in which he nailed three sixes and a boundary on his way to scoring 37 runs off 20 balls.

There was, as well, significant contribution with the bat from Sunil, who registered unbeaten 26 runs off 14 balls, with his score consisting of five boundaries.

Opener Yakesh had a six and three boundaries in his 26 runs off 12 balls before he was caught by Arshaan Jessani of Agha Khan off Vipin Abraham bowling.

Aga Khan’s wicket takers were Aahil Jessani, Abraham and Umang Somani with one each in their respective two overs.

It turned out to be a plain sailing for Aga Khan during the chase, with the team dropping two wickets on its way to claiming the win.

Jessani impressed with the bat during the chase, in which he nailed two sixes, added eight boundaries on his way to posting unbeaten 68 runs off 29 balls.

There was, as well, meaningful contribution with the bat from Ulhas Khanolkar, who scored unbeaten 16 runs off 15 balls, and Raghu, who notched 12 runs off eight balls.

Aga Khan had earlier registered a six-wicket win over Boom Boom in the last four stage’s game played at the same venue to secure a place in the final.

Boom Boom went in to bat first and posted 105 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs.

Aga Khan made no secret of their desire to close in on the title as they, in response, scored 109 runs for the loss of four wickets to emerge victorious.