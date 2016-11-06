Players picked for Serengeti Boys ahead of S. Korea event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National U-17 soccer team Serengeti Boys will leave the country for South Korea on Wednesday ahead of the international youth’s championship known as Seognam FC scheduled for November 11-16.

Speaking with The Citizen, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Youth Development chairman, Ayoub Nyenzi said the trip would involve 19 players and seven officials.

The players are Ramadhan Kabwili, Samwel Brazio, Kibwana Shomari, Nickson Kibabage, Israel Patrick Mwenda, Dickson Job, Ally Msengi, Issa Makamba, Kelvin Nashon Naftali, Ally Ng’anzi, Asad Juma and Syprian Mtesigwa.

Others on the list are Kelvin Kayego, Mohamed Rashid, Rashid Chambo and, Muhsin Makame, Shaaban Ada, Enrick Nkosi and Gadafi Saidi.

The officials are head coach Bakari Shime, Mwarami Mohamed (assistant coach), Salum Madadi (technical director), Kim Poulsen (youth team technical advisor), Sheck Mngazija (physician), Nyenzi and kit manager Eddy Venance.

The team players are currently in intensive training ahead of the event that will feature four teams. Serengeti Boys will play three matches in the tournament.

He said the South Korea football governing body had influenced the Serengeti Boys standard shown in both All India Football Federation (AIFF) and finished third. South Korea finished second with a goal difference advantage against Serengeti Boys. The two teams drew 2-2 during the match. “It is a good exposure for the players. As you know, we depend on the team, which is the backbone of our senior national soccer team (Taifa Stars). They have shown a good standard and we believe apart from South Korea, we expect more invitation for the team. The date and other countries to feature in the event will be known later, ” said Nyenzi.

He said TFF had prepared the best training programmes for the players, while they were out of competition to maintain their standard. They expect to send a full squad that featured in the Youths African Championships.

“We are proud of the team. They drew a new history in one and half year and managed to shine against the best teams like South Africa, Egypt and many others. Serengeti Boys also played six African Youths qualifiers championship, winning four matches, drew one and lost one,” he said.