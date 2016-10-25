Pluijm: I am leaving Yanga a proud man

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momarytz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach Hans Van Pluijm who resigned yesterday says he was leaving the club a happy man with a proud record to show for his stay.

He said his decision to leave was owing to the manner in which club officials had handled his replacement as head coach.

Already, former Zambia head coach George Lwandamina is in the country to complete talks with Tanzanian giants Yanga and is likely to agree to a two-year deal.

Lwandamina, who guided Zambian side Zesco United to the Caf Champions League semifinals this campaign, is set to take over the Jangwani Street club with immediate effect.

In an interview with The Citizen, Pluijm said he has submitted his resignation letter to the club management and is now waiting to be paid his dues. He said that he signed a two years contract in June this year and hope that the club will pay him as per the contract.

The Dutch national said he had done a commendable job with the team and thanked the players and technical staff for their support. “Players showed commitment to reach the current success including winning two Tanzania Mainland Premier League trophies as well as one local Confederation Cup. But good enough I made the team to qualify for the African Confederation Cup which we exited at the group stage,” said Pluijm.

He revealed he had not been told of any plan to replace him and only read about the Zambian coach through the media. Mwanaspoti newspaper yesterday exclusively revealed the arrival of the new coach. “As a human being that was enough to tell me that I was nolonger in the club’s future plan. I had to make a decision,” he said. He said the technical committee had accepted his move. According to Pluijm, his decision is to give the club’s leadership room to end the matter quickly as he did not want to appear like an obstacles standing on their way.