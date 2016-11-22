Pluijm says yes to new roles

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The dust has finally settled after Young Africans head coach Hans van der Pluijm agreed to take up a new position at the Jangwani Street heavyweights.

The Dutch tactician, who tendered his resignation letter last month before being reinstated, will now be the club’s technical director with Zambian George Lwandamina taking up the reins as the Yanga head coach.

News of Lwandamina’s arrival had sent ripples of shock at the Jangwani club with a section of member and fans faulting the decision to replace Pluijm. However, speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Pluijm said he will not step down as he did last month; instead, he was ready to become the Yanga technical director.

However, the Dutchman said they were still finilising negotiations over the new job despite expressing confidence of staying put at the league reigning champions.

“I will definitely be at Yanga, but in a different capacity. I will be the club’s technical director after we finalise negotiations,” said Pluijm, who had grown frustrated at sacking rumours.

“We are still talking about various aspects of my new job; you know I have a contract with Yanga as a head coach, but this is a new position, there are many issues that I will be handling, so we will have to have a thorough discussion.”

Pluijm did not want to go into the details of what they have so far agreed, saying he would do so when he officially assumes new roles.

“I can’t go into the detail because negotiations are not yet finalised, so maybe after we strike the deal,” said the coach, who endeared himself to fans during his two-year spell.

Speaking earlier, the club vice chairman, Clement Sanga, confirmed that the Zambian coach, who quit Zesco FC last week, will succeed Pluijm as the head coach.

Sanga said Lwandamina, who signed a two-year deal to coach Yanga, would be in control of the team from the end of this month. “It’s a done deal. Lwandamina is the next Yanga head coach. He will start his new tasks at the end of this month,” said the outspoken vice chairman.

“Our players have a brief break, but they will start a residential camp on Friday ahead of the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.”

The league is expected to resume on December 17 should the Cecafa Challenge Cup and Kagame Cup be shelved altogether.

According to Sanga, Lwandamina will be assisted by Juma Mwambusi who was Pluijm’s assistant.