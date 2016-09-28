Pressure on Yanga SC, says Simba coach

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Joseph Omog has moved in to play mind games with their nemesis, saying his boys were under no pressure to win the Saturday derby.

The 44-year old, who once coached Azam FC said that the Saturday derby is a game like others, but stressed the importance of getting victory.

Simba will be looking for revenge after losing both Vodacom Premier League matches to bitter rivals Young Africans alias Yanga last season.

“As a coach you need to have hunger everywhere you are and wherever you work. You can’t win titles if you don’t have hunger,” said the Cameroonian who has hit the ground running with the Msimbazi Street giants.

On the game, he said: “There is nothing special (about the derby). It’s a game like any other. We have neither pressure nor fear. We’re playing the champions and so they are under pressure.”

Simba head into the match with a psychological advantage for being the leaders of the league.

They have played six matches, winning five and drawing one unlike Yanga who have played five matches, winning three, drawing once and losing their last match over the weekend.

Yanga are third in the 16-team log with 10 points, six adrift of Simba who look strong enough to end their four trophy-less seasons.

“Yes, the match will be tough for both sides, but we rate Yanga in the same bracket as other teams we have already faced. We are preparing to beat them and open a big gap at the summit of the table,” said the Cameroonian.

“We secured maximum points from the likes of Azam, Mtibwa Sugar, Ruvu Shooting and Majimaji, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t do so against Yanga on Saturday.”

The tactician added: “Our target is not to register revenge over them, but to get the points that’s why I think the pressure in on them and fans.”

Omog expressed optimism that his deadly striking force comprising Ibrahim Ajib, Chiza Kichuya and Laudit Mavugo will rise to the challenge and deliver the three points to the Msimbazi Street heavyweights.

“I am satisfied with their (strikers) performance in the past six matches. They have done a good job and I am positive that they will be on target this weekend. It’s my belief that they will steer the team to the title this season,” Omog said.