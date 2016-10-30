Pressure piles as Yanga face Mbao FC

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Title-holders Young Africans host newly promoted Mbao FC at the Uhuru Stadium this afternoon as reality slowly sinks that Hans Van der Pluijm and his troops now face a daunting task in their bid to slow down their in-form city rivals Simba SC.

Simba are on a 12-match unbeaten run in the on-going Mainland Vodacom Premier League which has taken them to the peak of the log standings, while Young Africans go into today’s match five points behind their city rivals after winning seven games, drawing three times and losing once.

Victory today will still see them trail their neighbours by five points, while a draw will widen the gap, and pile pressure on the holders.

The guests will enjoy the backing of the Msimbazi Street boys’ fans, rivalling the thousands of Yanga supporters. Yanga fans expect another big victory this afternoon after their side’s recent mauling of Kagera Sugar (6-2) and JKT Ruvu (4-0).

However, playing Mbao FC today may not be a walk through the park. Here is a team that is placed at nine with 13 points from 12 matches in what has so far been a highly competitive season.

Young Africans coach Hans Van Pluijm said he was targeting the best results. “We are not underrating Mbao FC. They are one of the strongest sides in the league. We know this will be a big match and so we will be very careful all the time,” said Pluijm.