Prisons defender seeks big money transfer

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Prisons central defender Salum Kimenya has made it clear that it would take a lucrative offer for him to sign for any of the Vodacom Premier League teams seeking his services.

Kimenya is among the defenders who put up sublime performances during the first half of the league.

Topflight teams have been pursuing him in the mid-season transfer window and Simba SC are reportedly ready to raid Prisons for their prized asset. However, Kimenya has cautioned his suitors that he would not leave Prisons cheaply, thus whoever wants his services must table a lucrative offer.

“I have several offers from other Premier League clubs and Simba are one of them. However, it will be very difficult for me to leave Prisons for a mediocre deal,” said the solid defender.

“Simba, in particular, have been interested in my services for the past three seasons, but when it comes to striking the deal, they disappear.

I have learnt valuable lessons from former players who left their clubs for the big sides and after a season or so, they were shown the door.”

Questioned to reveal the amount he would be satisfied with so as to leave the Mbeya based outfit, Kimenya declined to make it public. “I respect my contract with Prisons because I am paid on time. I have no complaints here.

However, should it happen that I must leave; the new club must prepare a hefty package. I can’t risk signing these Sh40 million deals. They are far below what I want,” he said.


