Promoter predicts bright future for Dar boxers

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prominent promoter Juma Ndambile believes Tanzanian boxers will see a new dawn sooner rather than later.

Ndambile, who is in the US attending the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) 54th annual convention, said he has established important contacts with world’s renowned stakeholders with a view to changing the country’s boxing landscape.

The outspoken promoter is the only representative from Tanzania at the WBC convention.

Speaking with The Citizen from Hollywood, Florida yesterday, Ndambile said he was looking to doing business with the likes of Don King, Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, Wladimir Klitschko and Evander Holyfield with whom he met at the meeting.

He said he has personal agreements with some of them, hoping that Tanzanian boxers will soon start shining in various WBC class fights. He said Tanzania is among the countries that boast a pool of fine boxers, but they fail to reach their ceiling on the world stage due to incompetence amongst the promoters.

“I am happy to have attended this meeting; I managed to meet important dignitaries and they are impressed with the prospects of Tanzania in boxing. We had some agreements, which I believe will benefit our boxers in the near future,” said Ndambile. The promoter also manages Tanzania’s top super middleweight boxer Francis Cheka and his lightweight younger brother, Cosmas.

He added: “The boxing industry in the country has some big problems, but one of them is lack of seriousness in promoting the sport. Endless conflicts have been prohibiting our progress despite having a lot of brilliant boxers.