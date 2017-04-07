Queen’s baton arrives in Dar tomorrow

By By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Queen’s baton arrives in the country tomorrow from Kenya for a four-day sojourn.

To ensure a befitting reception for the Baton, which is a curtain-raiser of the Commonwealth Games, Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has lined up a series of activities.

TOC secretary general Filbert Bayi said yesterday that the Baton will arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport at 430pm, a year before the 2018 ‘Club Games’ roar into life in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Baton relay, which was flagged off by Queen Elizabeth 11 at the Buckingham Place on March 13, has been on a 388-day journey covering all the 70 Commonwealth countries.

“We are proud of being part of the Commonwealth and it is an honour for our country to be among countries named to the Queen’s Baton relay,” Bayi said.

On Sunday, the Baton will tour various places in Dar es Salaam, including the Nyerere Bridge and Azam Complex.

“Therefore, the Baton relay will proceed to the National Stadium where a series of activities have been lined up to colour the event, before being presented to President John Magufuli,” he said. The Gold Coast 2018 Relay is the longest and most accessible in history, travelling through all 70 nations and territories of the Commonwealth, over 388 days and cover 230,000 kilometres. The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition of the Commonwealth Games that celebrates themes of diversity, community pride and the sporting values of fairness, inclusivity and perseverance. This year, a special theme of environmental sustainability is being highlighted.